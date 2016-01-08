BRIEF-Paysafe sees FY revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of market expectations

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc

* Full year trading update

* Announces its unaudited trading update for year ended 31 december 2015

* FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA of circa $150 mln

* H2 2015 adjusted EBITDA of circa $100 mln

* Anticipated H2 2015 synergy savings are expected to be towards top end of previously announced $5-10 mln range

* FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be ahead of market expectations

* FY 2015 revenue of circa $600 mln

* H2 2015 group revenue of circa $380 mln, driven by strong growth across group's product lines, particularly in processing division's North American business