BRIEF-Crawshaw sees FY results in line with market expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Crawshaw Group Plc

* Trading for 15 week period since our last update on 29th September 2015 to 3rd January 2016

* Board therefore anticipates that full year results ended 31 st January 2016 will be in line with market expectations

* Total group sales were up 64 pct in 15 week period versus prior year, and are up 52 pct year to date

* Like-for-like sales for same period were up 0.8 pct versus prior year, and are up 1.7 pct year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
