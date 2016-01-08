FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nichols sees FY profit in line with market expectations
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
January 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nichols sees FY profit in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc :

* Expect full year profit and earnings per share to be ahead of prior year and in line with market expectations

* FY total UK sales were £84.9m, a marginal decline of 0.3 pct compared to 2014

* Group revenue for year was £109.3m, which is in line with prior year and management expectations

* International business where sales grew by 1.5 pct compared to 2014 and 3.9 pct on a constant currency basis

* Reported export sales in year totalled £24.4m, an increase of £0.4m. This was despite difficulties in shipping to yemen, due to ongoing conflict in region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

