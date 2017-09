Jan 8 (Reuters) - Q Soft Verwaltungs AG :

* FY loss from ordinary activities (HGB) at 23,000 euros ($24,994) (previous year: profit 1,000 euros)

* FY dividend income amounted to 69,000 euros same as previous year’s level (69,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)