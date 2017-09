Jan 7 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut REIT :

* Says to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 million lira in total

* Says to buyback shares up to 4 lira ($1.33) per share between Jan. 11 - Dec. 31, 2016  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0158 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)