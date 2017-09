Jan 7 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS :

* Says issues bonds in amount of 1.12 million euros ($1.22 million)

* Issue date of bonds was Jan, 7 and maturity date is Jan. 6, 2018

* Total 112 bonds were issued, nominal value of 10,000 euros each, with interest rate 12 pct per year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9202 euros)