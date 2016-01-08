FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees 2016 revenue growth of over 3 pct
January 8, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees 2016 revenue growth of over 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* guidance for financial year 2015 confirmed

* assuming that revised NHS tariff proposal is duly confirmed (expected to be by end of february or early march 2016), we now expect that: . Full year revenues for spire healthcare’s 2016 financial year will grow by 3.0% to 5.0% over and above financial year 2015

* For 2016 ebitda margin will remain consistent with that for spire healthcare’s 2015 financial year as a whole. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

