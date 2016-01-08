BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin expands executive committee in bid to grow assets

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
Announces directorate change and expansion of executive committee, after outlining a strategy to promote further organic growth in funds under management through both the direct and agent channels.
* stephen jones will be responsible for all private client business outside of south east
* paul jones takes role of chief of staff
* charlie ferry will be responsible for private client business in south east of england
* nick fitzgerald will be responsible for financial planning
* robin beer will be responsible for rapidly-growing intermediary and charities businesses