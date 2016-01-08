FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sports Direct warns on FY adjusted underlying EBITDA
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct warns on FY adjusted underlying EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Have seen a deterioration of trading conditions on high street and a continuation of unseasonal weather over key christmas period

* No longer confident of meeting our adjusted underlying EBITDA target (before share scheme costs) of 420 mln stg for full year

* Management’s current expectation for full year is for adjusted underlying EBITDA (before share scheme costs) of between 380 mln stg and 420 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

