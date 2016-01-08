FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biogaia subsidiary closer to FDA approval for clinical studies
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Biotechnology
January 8, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biogaia subsidiary closer to FDA approval for clinical studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB :

* BioGaia says subsidiary IBT has US IND open and swedish CTA¹ approved for clinical study

* Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT), a subsidiary of BioGaia, today announced that the IND (Investigational New Drug) for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), has been accepted by FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

* Furthermore, IBT has received approval from the MPA (Medical Product Agency) to conduct its clinical trial in Sweden.

* IBT now has an open IND accepted by the FDA, which is an important step in allowing IBT to start clinical studies in the US. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 (0)8-700 10 10;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.