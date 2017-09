Jan 11 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Valneva announces approval of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine through commercial partner Adimmune in Taiwan

* Announced that vaccine manufacturer Adimmune was granted marketing approval for Valneva's Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine by the Taiwanese Food & Drug Administration (TFDA)