Jan 11 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Theraclion doubles its annual sales for 2015 (up 120 pct versus 2014)

* Annual sales doubled: 1.8 million euros ($1.97 million) in 2015 versus 800,000 euros in 2014

* Signed commercial agreements multiplied by 6: 12 in 2015 versus 2 in 2014