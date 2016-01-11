FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Savills estimates FY underlying results ahead of its previous expectations
January 11, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Savills estimates FY underlying results ahead of its previous expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Savills Plc :

* Experienced a strong finish to year with completion of some significant commercial transactions in several of our businesses around world

* Now anticipates that underlying results for year to December 31, 2015 will be ahead of our previous expectations

* Expect a tempering of strong transaction volumes of recent times in certain markets, notwithstanding that market fundamentals remain sound

* Retain our original expectations for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

