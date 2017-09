Jan 11 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* As of Dec. 31, cash position of 45.6 million euros ($49.79 million) versus 37.0 million euros year ago

* During the fourth quarter 2015, Erytech has not recorded any revenue from activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)