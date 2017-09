Jan 11 (Reuters) - BioPorto A/S :

* Says has entered into a distribution agreement with Siemens Healthcare, under which BioPorto will deliver an NGAL test adapted for Siemens Healthcare’s BN II and BN ProSpec Systems

* Says expects to see an economic effect of this agreement in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

