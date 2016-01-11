FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astrazeneca says ties up with Moderna to co-develop immuno-oncology mRNA
#Healthcare
January 11, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca says ties up with Moderna to co-develop immuno-oncology mRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Co and Moderna Therapeutics announce new collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise immuno-oncology mRNA Therapeutics

* Two companies will co-commercialise resulting products in US under a 50:50 profit sharing arrangement

* Astrazeneca and Moderna have agreed to collaborate on two specific immuno-oncology programmes

* First-in-human study is expected to commence in late 2016

* Holds exclusive access to select any target of choice in cardiometabolic diseases over a period of up to 5 yrs for subsequent development in mRNA

* Collaboration will combine Medimmune’s protein engineering and cancer biology expertise with moderna’s mrna platform

* Astrazeneca will lead ex-US commercialisation efforts, with Moderna receiving tiered royalties up to substantial double digits on ex-US sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

