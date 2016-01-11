FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Incyte announce lung cancer clinical trial collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca and Incyte announce new lung cancer clinical trial collaboration

* New collaboration to evaluate efficacy and safety of Incyte’s Janus-associated Kinase (JAK) 1 inhibitor

* Under terms of agreement, AstraZeneca and Incyte will collaborate on a Phase I/II study, to be conducted by Incyt

* Results from study will be used to determine whether further clinical development of this combination is warranted

* Will be assessed as a 2nd line treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC, who have been treated with a 1st gen EGFR TKI and subsequently developed T790M resistance mutation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
