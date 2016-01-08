FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's DNB sees negative Q4 basis swaps of NOK 4 mln
January 8, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's DNB sees negative Q4 basis swaps of NOK 4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - DNB ASA

* In the fourth quarter of 2015, the DNB Group will record a negative effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately NOK 4 million

* In the fourth quarter of 2014, there was a positive effect of basis swaps of NOK 508 million

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner

* These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

