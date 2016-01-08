BRIEF-Reworld Media raises 2.5 mln euros in capital increase and bond issue

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Reworld Media SA :

* Raises 2.5 million euros in capital increase and bond issue

* 756,757 convertible bonds were issued and subscribed at a price of 1.85 euro ($2.02)

* Bonds mature in 3 years and give the right to subscribe to one new share at a price of 1.85 euro

* The gross proceeds from the issuance of bonds is 1,400,000.45 euros

* 618,920 new shares were issued and subscribed at a price of 1.85 euro

* The gross proceeds from the issuance of shares is 1,145,002 euros Source text: bit.ly/1PO1oz3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)