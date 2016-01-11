FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GVC Holdings FY net gaming revenue rises 10.2 pct
January 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GVC Holdings FY net gaming revenue rises 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc

* Trading update

* Provides following trading update for 12 months to 31 December 2015

* Net gaming revenue (“NGR”) for year amounted to eur 247.7 million (eur 679k per day) up 10.2 pct on 2014 (eur 224.8 million, eur 616k per day)

* NGR in Q4-2015 was eur 65.5 million (eur 712k per day) up 10 pct on Q4-2014 (eur 59.5 million, eur 647k per day)

* On a constant currency basis NGR in Q4-2015 was 21.3 pct higher than in Q4-2014

* Sports wagers for year amounted to eur 1.68 billion (eur 4.6 million per day), up 14.9 pct on 2014 (eur 1.46 billion, eur 4.0 million per day)

* Enlarged GVC Group expected to be admitted to main market on 2 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
