Jan 11 (Reuters) - Magnit :

* Announces 16.68 percent retail sales growth in roubles for December 2015 to 101.9 billion roubles ($1.35 billion).

* Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excluding. VAT) in 12m 2015 increased by 24.27 percent in rouble terms to 947.8 billion roubles. 

* Q4 like-for-like sales down 0.07 percent year-on-year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 75.2200 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)