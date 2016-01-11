FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heathrow passenger numbers rise 2.2 pct in 2015
January 11, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heathrow passenger numbers rise 2.2 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* nearly 75 million passengers travelled through heathrow in 2015, an increase of 2.2% on 2014 and airport’s highest ever number of annual passengers.

* december 2015 passenger volumes remained consistent with 2014 at 5.9 million passengers

* passenger volumes continued growth within emerging markets, increasing 16% to mexico, 6% to middle east and 5% to china

* larger, quieter aircraft contributed to increase in annual passenger volumes, with seats per aircraft increasing 2.1% to 209 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

