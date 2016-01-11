BRIEF-DNB says to book NOK 2 bln gain from pension change

Jan 11 (Reuters) - DNB ASA
* Says has decided to change its pension scheme from a defined-benefit to a defined-contribution scheme for the majority of its employees in Norway
* The new pension scheme will contribute to reducing future pension commitments
* De-recognition of existing pension commitments will give a pre-tax gain of approximately NOK 2 billion in the fourth quarter and reduce pension costs by a corresponding amount
* This will also have a positive effect on CET 1