BRIEF-DNB says to book NOK 2 bln gain from pension change
#Financials
January 11, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DNB says to book NOK 2 bln gain from pension change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - DNB ASA

* Says has decided to change its pension scheme from a defined-benefit to a defined-contribution scheme for the majority of its employees in Norway

* The new pension scheme will contribute to reducing future pension commitments

* De-recognition of existing pension commitments will give a pre-tax gain of approximately NOK 2 billion in the fourth quarter and reduce pension costs by a corresponding amount

* This will also have a positive effect on CET 1 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
