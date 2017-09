Jan 11 (Reuters) - Addnode :

* Ida Infront, Addnode Group unit, signs deal with Södertälje municipality and Salem municipality to deliver e-archive as a service 

* Agreement is for 3 years with initial order value of about 2 million Swedish crowns ($234,948.60)

