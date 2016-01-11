BRIEF-VTB plans to acquire 73.3 million Bank of Moscow additional shares

Jan 11 (Reuters) - VTB :

* Says considers reasonable to decide on share capital increase of Bank of Moscow by 7.33 billion roubles ($96.37 million) by placement of 73.3 million shares of nominal value 100 roubles per share

* Says if decision on share capital increase of Bank of Moscow is taken, VTB to acquire 73.3 million Bank of Moscow shares for a price 587 roubles a share

* After the acquisition of Bank of Moscow shares by VTB, VTB will own 100 pct stake in Bank of Moscow Source text: bit.ly/1Zgs120

($1 = 76.0575 roubles)