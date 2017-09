Jan 11 (Reuters) - Groupe JAJ SA :

* Reports H1 operating profit of 25,655 euros ($27,923) versus 3,415 euros a year ago

* H1 net income is 93,704 euros versus loss of 220,737 euros a year ago

* Says expects FY results in line with previous forecast Source text: bit.ly/1l0ujF9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)