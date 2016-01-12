FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika upss targets, sees above-average 2015 oper profit rise
#Switzerland Market Report
January 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sika upss targets, sees above-average 2015 oper profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sika AG

* Says 6.2% local currency sales growth in 2015

* Says expect an above-average increase in operating result and an ebit margin of 11.5-12.0% for full-year 2015

* Says is also aiming to increase its return on capital employed to 25% (previously >20%) by 2018

* Says accelerated fourth-quarter sales growth of 8.3%

* Says above-average increase in operating result expected for full year

* Says is now aiming for an ebit margin of 12-14% (previously >10%) and an operating free cash flow in excess of >8% (previously >6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
