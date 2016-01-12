BRIEF-Sika upss targets, sees above-average 2015 oper profit rise

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sika AG

* Says 6.2% local currency sales growth in 2015

* Says expect an above-average increase in operating result and an ebit margin of 11.5-12.0% for full-year 2015

* Says is also aiming to increase its return on capital employed to 25% (previously >20%) by 2018

* Says accelerated fourth-quarter sales growth of 8.3%

* Says above-average increase in operating result expected for full year

* Says is now aiming for an ebit margin of 12-14% (previously >10%) and an operating free cash flow in excess of >8% (previously >6%)