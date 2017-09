Jan 12 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB :

* Decides to start construction of the fourth and last phase of housing project in Malmö

* Apartments to be ready for move-in in spring 2017

* Expects the last phase to result in about 42 million Swedish crowns ($4.93 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5196 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)