Jan 12 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow OJSC :

* Says Region Portfelnyye Investitsii increases its stake in company to 9.47 pct from 4.44 pct

* Says UK Regionfinansresurs increases its stake in company to 8.6858 pct from 4.2526 pct Source text: bit.ly/1RjpQM2; bit.ly/1OMGBNp

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)