BRIEF-Direct Line sees claims of up to 140 mln stg from UK storms
January 12, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Line sees claims of up to 140 mln stg from UK storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Direct Line Insurance Group Plc announces an update on recent weather events

* Group’s per event retention under its property catastrophe reinsurance contract is £150 million and therefore group does not currently expect to make any recovery under this contract

* Approximately 90 pct of first damage assessment visits have been completed and all customers who can no longer reside in their homes have been placed in alternative accommodation

* Based on current information, group estimates total claims from three storms in range of £110 million to £140 million

* Group reiterates its 2015 target of achieving a combined operating ratio of 92 pct to 94 pct normalised for claims from major weather events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

