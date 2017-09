BRIEF-African Dawn appoints Graham Hope as CFO with effect from Jan. 11

Jan 12 (Reuters) - African Dawn Capital Ltd :

* Changes to board of directors

* Eben van Heerden has resigned as chief financial officer with effect from Jan. 11, 2016

* Graham Hope has replaced Eben as chief financial officer of Afdawn with effect from Jan. 11, 2016

* Eben van Heerden will remain within group and focus on his role as chief financial officer of Knife Capital

* Keet van Zyl has resigned as director of Afdawn with effect from Jan. 11, 2016 but will remain within group as executive director of Knife Capital

* Andrea Böhmert resigned as director with effect from Jan. 11, 2016 but will remain within group as executive director of Knife Capital