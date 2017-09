Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says Palesora Limited decreases its stake in company to 71.23 pct from 78.96 pct

* Says Confeyia Limited acquires 5.81 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1l33DDx, bit.ly/1Sg3Od2

