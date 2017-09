Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG :

* FY 2015 net sales rose by 6.2 percent to 656.3 million Swiss francs ($656.63 million) (+10.1 percent in local currency) Source text: bit.ly/1OYn5j1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9995 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)