BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot participates in Ring Road I project at Keilaniemi

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV participates in implementing Ring Road I project at Keilaniemi SRV is participating in the development of the modern, seaside urban environment at Keilaniemi, Espoo, and is taking forward the Ring Road I construction project at Keilaniemi

* It’s road construction unit SRV Infra Oy will implement the project’s street and road construction work, starting in January

* First half of tunnel will be completed by autumn of 2018

* Ring Road I Keilaniemi project will implemented in two phases

