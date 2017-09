Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* LMC s.r.o, part of Alma Career Oy and provider of digital recruitment services in Czech Republic, has acquired Jobote s.r.o., Czech start-up developing and providing new technology in recruitment

* Parties have agreed not to disclose value of deal

