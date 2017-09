Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes license agreement with Dsmart, a Turkish Pay TV, for granting of broadcasting rights for Mondo TV animated programs

* The license relates to the Pay TV broadcast rights in Turkey, Video On Demand, mobile and internet rights in local language, for a period of two years of the TV series Sissi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)