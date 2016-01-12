FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C&C Group to consolidate production, cut about 180 jobs
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
January 12, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-C&C Group to consolidate production, cut about 180 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* C&C Group to consolidate production and invest over eur 10 million into expanding Clonmel manufacturing site

* Production to transfer from Borrisoleigh and Shepton Mallet to Clonmel

* under planned configuration, Clonmel will move to a capacity utilisation level of 75 pct

* Net roles lost across operational network is estimated at 180 of which 127 are in UK and 54 in Ireland

* Current capacity utilisation across three impacted sites is 34 pct constraining C&C`s ability to compete over longer term

* Fruit milling operation at Shepton Mallet is not impacted by proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
