Jan 12 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :

* Says noteholders as of expiration deadline for offers, aggregate principal amount of each series of notes validly tendered and to be accepted for purchase

* Intends to accept all notes validly offered for purchase, subject, inter alia, to noteholders having offered for purchase

* Offers have now expired and no further notes can be tendered for purchase

