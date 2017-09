Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* Board exercises power to increase capital up to 66.5 million euros ($72.05 million)

* Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Unicredit SpA and Pirelli SpA to subscribe 12 million euros of reserved capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)