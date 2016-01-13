FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scor sponsors a new catastrophe bond
#Financials
January 13, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scor sponsors a new catastrophe bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Scor :

* Scor sponsors a new catastrophe bond, Atlas IX series 2016-1 notes

* Bond will provide group with multi-year risk transfer capacity of $300 million to protect itself against U.S. named storm and U.S. and Canada earthquake events

* Transaction replaces U.S. tranches of Atlas VII series of usd 60 million, which matured on Jan. 7

* Risk period for Atlas IX 2016-1 will run from Jan. 13, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

