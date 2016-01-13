FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aegon gives strategy update and 2018 financial targets
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon gives strategy update and 2018 financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Says to increase profitability and capital returns

* New financial targets to deliver on return on equity ambition of 10 pct by 2018

* Targets to reduce annual operating expenses by 200 million euros ($216.5 million) by 2018

* Says solvency II ratio of about 160 pct end-2015, based on approved partial internal model

* Increase final 2015 dividend per share to 0.13 euros

* Launched 400 million euro share buyback program today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.