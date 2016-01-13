BRIEF-Aegon gives strategy update and 2018 financial targets

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Says to increase profitability and capital returns

* New financial targets to deliver on return on equity ambition of 10 pct by 2018

* Targets to reduce annual operating expenses by 200 million euros ($216.5 million) by 2018

* Says solvency II ratio of about 160 pct end-2015, based on approved partial internal model

* Increase final 2015 dividend per share to 0.13 euros

* Launched 400 million euro share buyback program today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)