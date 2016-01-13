BRIEF-Shoe Zone says falling oil price having a positive impact on cost

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shoe Zone Plc

* Board proposing two dividends to be paid; final dividend of 6.5 pence per share and special dividend of 6.0 pence per share

* Falling oil price is already having a positive impact on cost of logistics, should also impact price of raw materials for rest of the year

* Revenue reduced by 3.5 pct to 166.8 mln stg for 12 months ended Oct 3

* Continue to rationalise store portfolio and will close further temporary/ loss making stores in 2016

* Capital expenditure for fy will be increased to about 3 mln stg from original 2 mln stg expectation to allow increased investment