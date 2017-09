Jan 13 (Reuters) - Plyus Bank PJSC

* Says Mavlit Akhtyamov divests 15.94 pct of stake in company

* Says Tsesnabank increases its stake in company to 83.32 pct from 30.39 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1ZjWvjO; bit.ly/1Q4icDK

