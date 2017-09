Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fountaine Pajot SA :

* After autumn trade fairs order book for year is 46.5 million euros ($50.37 million), up 11.5 pct

* Sees 2016 as year of growth

* Expects for 2015/2016 increase in investments and in production capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)