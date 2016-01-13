FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bogorodskiye Delikatesy announces changes in shareholding structure
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bogorodskiye Delikatesy announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC :

* Announces about the changes in shareholding structure which occurred on Dec. 25, 2015

* Says Galina Eremina decreases her stake in company to 0.045 pct from 15.43 pct

* Says Andrey Kalugin divests his 15.39 pct stake in company

* Says UK Pegas divests its 5.62 pct stake in company

* Says UK Sangri divests its 5.67 pct stake in company

* Says Nongovernmental Pension Fund Novyi Vek acquires 13.4 pct stake in company

* Says First Professional Pension Fund Veteran acquires 5.38 pct stake in company

* Says Beta-Konsalt divests its 7.65 pct stake in company

* Says Tsentr-Finans divests its 8.71 pct stake in company

* Says LLC Investitsii i Traditsii acquires 6.17 pct stake in company

* Says UK Serebryanyi Trast acquires 5.67 pct stake in company

* Says PJSC Commercial Baltica Bank acquires 18.89 pct stake in company Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/22YSOok ; bit.ly/1mUBoIx ; bit.ly/1P0shTn ; bit.ly/1ShI6oY ; bit.ly/1ShI9Bb ; bit.ly/1P0srdu ; bit.ly/1PWpYhc ; bit.ly/1mUBIqI ; bit.ly/1N6M8Zs ; bit.ly/1PWq8oT

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
