BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate announces offering price for new share issue at EUR 0.4 per share
January 13, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate announces offering price for new share issue at EUR 0.4 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Offering price for new share issue is 0.4 euros per share, valuing entire company at 17.3 million euros

* Says money raised will be used to partially finance or refinance acquisition of 6,500 square meters of premises at the Vilnius Gates complex and to balance company’s debt-to-equity ratio

* Says board is proposing adoption of a dividend policy foreseeing payment every year of a dividend of at least 0.012 euros per share, which equals 3 per cent of the offering price Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

