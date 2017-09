Jan 13 (Reuters) - Juli Plc :

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 124.3 million naira versus of 126.5 million naira last year

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation of 28.4 million naira versus loss of 24.5 million naira Source : bit.ly/1J2l8PW Further company coverage: