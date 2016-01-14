BRIEF-Woolworths sees 26-week HEPS between 25 pct-35 pct higher

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Group sales increased by 17.1 pct for first 26 weeks of 2016 financial year, over comparable 26-week period in 2015

* Excluding David Jones, group sales increased by 12.3 pct

* Woolworths clothing sales increased by 11.7 pct, with a price movement of 6.6 pct

* Woolworths food sales, including concessions, increased by 12.1 pct, with a price movement of 5.7 pct

* Sees EPS, HEPS for 26-week period ended 27 December 2015 between 30-40 pct and 25-35 pct higher than previous corresponding period

* Sees expected HEPS range of between 242.6 and 262.0 cents for period