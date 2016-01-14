FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chr Hansen increases full-year organic growth guidance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chr Hansen increases full-year organic growth guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen

* Says now sees 2015/16 organic revenue growth of 9-11 pct while EBIT margin before special items is still expected to be above 27.1 pct

* Earlier 2015/16 outlook was for organic revenue growth of 8-10 percent and an EBIT margin before special items above 27.1 percent

* Q1 revenue 214 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 211 million

* Q1 EBIT before special items 54 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 52.7 million

* Says continues to discuss potential partnerships with various companies within human microbiome initiative

* Says has signed an agreement with Caelus Health to develop a production process and pilot material for clinical trials to explore use of eubacterium hallii for prevention and treatment of metabolic disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

