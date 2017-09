Jan 12 (Reuters) - Faurecia SA :

* Successful early redemption of the OCEANE convertible bonds due Jan. 1, 2018

* 8,454,791 OCEANEs, i.e. 99.70 pct of total outstanding, have been converted into 8,623,867 new Faurecia shares

* Early redemption initiated allows group to reduce its net debt position by around 225 million euros ($243.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)